Tony Khan Confirms AEW Policy Was Violated In Ricochet Situation

Tony Khan has now publicly addressed the controversy involving Ricochet, breaking his silence during the AEW Dynasty post show media scrum in Vancouver.

Speaking in response to a question from Fightful Select’s Joel Pearl, the AEW President confirmed he personally spoke with Ricochet following the situation and made it clear the comments crossed a line.

“I did, and I had a conversation with him. I had a good conversation and frank talk, and that was not acceptable. And I think that was communicated. Thank you for asking. We have had a policy. There was a policy, and continues to be a policy in place for such things, and that violated it. And there’s no place for that in wrestling or anywhere. But I do appreciate you asking, and I think we tried to move past that. But thank you for asking.”

The issue dates back to March 16, shortly after Ricochet came up short in the AEW National Championship Blackjack Battle Royal at AEW Revolution, where Jack Perry secured the win. A fan had mocked Ricochet’s acting ability on social media, prompting a controversial reply from the AEW star that referenced multiple sclerosis. The fan later locked their account.

Rather than immediately backing down, Ricochet initially responded again, pushing back against critics and highlighting the level of abuse he and his wife receive online.

“It’s soooo hilarious that the amount of little b–ches who has tweeted and wished harm on me, who has wished even death, said some of the most VILE things to me AND my wife. People who try and make fun of me EVERYDAY. But those same little b–ches can’t take it when I do it back to people.”

The post was ultimately removed the next day, reportedly after advice from someone close to him. Ricochet then issued a public apology, acknowledging he had gone too far.

“I took out my hatred for the IWC on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are effected by MS. She didnt deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize. Moving forward I’ll do better.”

The fallout extended beyond Ricochet himself, with his wife Samantha Irvin stepping away from X after receiving serious threats during the backlash.

At the time, there had been no official comment from AEW, with reports suggesting the apology was made independently. Khan’s remarks at Dynasty mark the first time the company has formally addressed the situation, confirming both that a policy exists and that it had been violated.

Despite the controversy, Ricochet has since returned to AEW programming after missing a brief stretch of shows.