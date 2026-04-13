Tony Khan Calls Kyle O’Reilly Return His Greatest AEW Canada Memory

Tony Khan reflected on a night filled with standout performances at AEW Dynasty, but when pressed to name his most meaningful Canadian memory, he kept circling back to one emotional highlight. While the event delivered several major moments, it was Kyle O’Reilly’s return that clearly resonated the most.

Coming back from a lengthy neck injury in front of his hometown crowd, O’Reilly not only stepped back into the spotlight but walked out as a champion alongside Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong as part of The Conglomeration. The reaction inside the arena, combined with everything surrounding his journey, made it a moment that stood above the rest for the AEW president.

Tony Khan’s full quote on Kyle O’Reilly

“Tonight’s pay per view, so many great matches. A lot of the great Canadian stars wrestling, and some of them had tough outcomes, but I do think Kyle O’Reilly, that moment for him, given all the circumstances, for many reasons, in the ring, with all the momentum Kyle O’Reilly had on TV and as a wrestler on television, winning big matches, the biggest win of his career up to tonight was probably, I would say, against Jon Moxley, coming in. And somebody that had multiple wins against Jon Moxley and the Death Riders and was on fire when he went out injured, and I think it was very important as a wrestler. I also think for the reasons outside of the ring that he talked about, which, you know, he already spoke in detail about that and for him and his family. I think that knowing everything Kyle O’Reilly’s been through in and out of the ring, especially out of the ring, to be here for him and his family tonight, I thought that is also maybe the best memory I will ever have here in Canada as a wrestling promoter.”

Khan’s comments echoed the tone set earlier in the press conference by O’Reilly himself, who opened up about the emotional weight of the moment. After a difficult stretch away from the ring, capturing gold with close friends clearly meant more than just another victory.

“Absolutely unbelievable feeling to hold gold in this company for the best wrestle, that means the absolute world to me, and to do it with friends. Your friends pick you up when you’re down. I don’t know if anybody really knows, it’s been a challenging month for myself, and you know, to be able to stand here with a smile on my face after everything, with my buddies on my side and some gold around my waist, doing a dream job in what we get to do week in and week out, I mean, there’s really no words.”

Orange Cassidy also shared how much O’Reilly’s absence was felt and how meaningful his return has been behind the scenes.

“I’m just so happy that Kyle’s back. Missed him so much, we all did. And you know, sometimes, like we all do, we forget how much appreciation people may have for us. And I was communicating with him during the process, and I felt the love. He’s just the coolest and strongest dude I know, and wrestling is better when he’s in it. So I’m excited.”

The night carried even deeper meaning for O’Reilly on a personal level. Returning to the same building where he first discovered wrestling as a child brought everything full circle, especially with family in attendance.

“This building here, this is where I was introduced to wrestling. I saw my very first show in this building in 1998. My dad brought me here. We sat in the very last row, and I knew in that moment that this was going to be something that I was going to do, and to come back here, you know, my dad, fortunately, he was able to be here when I wrestled Adam Copeland at the first Collision that was here, and it was an extremely special full circle moment for me. And I always felt a little bad that he wasn’t able to see me win a big match, you know. But everything that my father went through, and that my mother went through, it’s not about winning or making it, it’s just they fought till the very end. And that’s a lesson that they passed down to me, is just, you know, it’s not about the destination, it’s always about the journey. And you always get up in the morning, keep going, and you know, this is what I love to do.”

Adding to the significance, O’Reilly revealed that his young daughter experienced her first live wrestling event that night, making the occasion even more memorable for his family.

“My daughter got to be here. Talk about full circle, again. My daughter was here for her very first live wrestling show. She was very concerned. She was like a ravid animal all show. She’s got her little cousin here, who’s three, and she’s four. So they were just running around the whole arena all show, until finally the big match came. But it was very special.”

Even the trio’s creative entrance played a role in easing the pressure of the moment. The unique presentation helped O’Reilly settle into the night and enjoy his return.

“I think it was a perfect way to reintroduce myself, because the Conglomeration, that’s what you see is what you get. I think we kind of check those boxes of what we are. It was just something really unique. I felt so giddy being back there behind that little door. It was like I was in a high school play again. It put me in the perfect mood and mindset to go out there and perform.”

Roderick Strong also praised the production effort that made the segment possible.

“I usually come up here and I say stuff really nice about the graphics and the crew that we have. When you ask them, you know, in 48 hours, can we do a live TV show type sitcom for an entrance, and they make it happen. And they did incredible as per usual. And I told them, they better get ready, because we’re gonna do it a lot.”

Khan noted there were plenty of historic Canadian moments to choose from, including major matches and debuts over the years, but still found himself returning to O’Reilly’s comeback as the defining highlight.

“This show was certainly one of the highlights for me. There were so many great matches and great moments. So this being our pay per view debut in Vancouver, I thought was definitely one of my all time highlights in Canada. Up there with Renee’s arrival in October 2022 on Dynamite.”

And once again, he emphasized why this particular moment stood above the rest.

“Knowing everything Kyle O’Reilly’s been through in and out of the ring, especially out of the ring, to be here for him and his family tonight, I thought that is also maybe the best memory I will ever have here in Canada as a wrestling promoter.”

Looking ahead, The Conglomeration made it clear they are not interested in taking things slow as champions. They want to stay active and defend their titles as often as possible.

“We live for this. We want to fight every single night. This is a dream team as far as I’m concerned. So we’re ready to go and defend these things any day of the week.”