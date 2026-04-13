Gabe Kidd Injured At AEW Dynasty And Ruled Out Indefinitely

AEW has confirmed an unfortunate injury coming out of Dynasty, with Gabe Kidd now sidelined following a chaotic Trios Championship match that saw The Dogs lose their titles.

During the AEW Dynasty post show press conference in Vancouver, Tony Khan addressed Kidd’s condition after the hard hitting bout against The Conglomeration, made up of Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and returning star Kyle O’Reilly. Kidd was forced out of the match midway through and helped to the back by medical staff, leaving his team at a disadvantage.

With the numbers game shifting, The Conglomeration capitalized. O’Reilly, competing in his first match back after a lengthy neck injury layoff, secured the win by forcing Clark Connors to tap out, capturing the AEW World Trios Championships in the process.

Khan did not have a firm diagnosis but confirmed the situation is serious enough to keep Kidd out for the foreseeable future.

“Gabe is out indefinitely. He’s injured. It’s a shoulder injury. We’ll be evaluating him. So I can’t say for sure what the injury is, but the doctors are evaluating Gabe for an injury.”

Speaking during the same media session, O’Reilly revealed how quickly plans had to change once Kidd was removed from the match.

“Then I was thinking in my head, all right, there’s only two of them. Now, if we don’t do this, Roddy’s gonna beat me up and never let me hear the end of it, like this was the perfect opportunity.”

Orange Cassidy kept it simple when reflecting on the moment.

“But we did it, right? We did it.”

Looking ahead, AEW rolls into Dynamite on April 15 from Everett, Washington as part of the Spring BreakThru celebration. Already announced for the show, MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin, while Kevin Knight puts the TNT Championship on the line against Claudio Castagnoli.