MJF Retains World Title Against Kenny Omega At AEW Dynasty

MJF retained the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty, defeating Kenny Omega in a hard-fought main event that lasted nearly 40 minutes. Both competitors pulled out everything in their arsenal, delivering a back-and-forth battle worthy of the spotlight.

The finish came when Omega attempted the One-Winged Angel but couldn’t keep MJF up. Seizing the opportunity, MJF struck Omega in the ribs with the Dynamite Diamond Ring before following up with the Heatseeker to secure the pinfall victory.

With the win, MJF’s second AEW World Title reign reaches 107 days. He originally captured the championship from Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End in a multi-man match that also featured Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page.

AEW World Champion @The_MJF needs a breather!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/705nMw6YPL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

Omega DRIVES the table into @The_MJF with a diving double stomp!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/WM7SVzoO7z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

ONE WINGED ANGEL FROM THE TOP!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/2JHLMZzTmN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026