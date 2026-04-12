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Kyle O’Reilly Returns, The Conglomeration Captures Trios Titles At AEW Dynasty

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 12, 2026
Kyle O’Reilly Returns, The Conglomeration Captures Trios Titles At AEW Dynasty

At AEW Dynasty, Kyle O’Reilly made a surprise return, teaming with Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy to capture the World Trios Championships from The Dogs.

The mystery partner reveal shifted momentum in the 10-minute title match, as O’Reilly aligned with Strong and Cassidy against champions David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors. The bout took a turn when Gabe Kidd appeared to suffer a right arm injury and was escorted to the back by medical staff, leaving The Dogs at a disadvantage.

The finish came when O’Reilly forced Clark Connors to submit to an ankle lock, while Orange Cassidy took out David Finlay at ringside with an Orange Punch. With Kidd unable to continue, Strong, Cassidy, and O’Reilly secured the victory and became the new World Trios Champions.

The win marks the first reign for all three members as Trios Champions, ending The Dogs’ brief title run just one day after they had won the belts on AEW Collision.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.




 

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