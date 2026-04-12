Jon Moxley Retains AEW Continental Title Against Will Ospreay At AEW Dynasty

Jon Moxley successfully defended the AEW Continental Championship at AEW Dynasty, defeating Will Ospreay in an 18-minute, hard-fought match to retain his title.
The bout was intensely physical, with Ospreay primarily targeting Moxley with punishment rather than purely focusing on pinning him. Despite absorbing significant damage, Moxley remained resilient and turned the momentum with a piledriver. Officials briefly checked on Ospreay after he struggled to recover, but he managed to beat the 10-count and continue.
Down the stretch, Moxley landed a stomp followed by two Paradigm Shifts, yet Ospreay still kicked out. Ultimately, Moxley sealed the victory with a Death Rider to secure the pinfall.
Ospreay had returned at AEW Revolution, seeking revenge after Moxley previously sidelined him at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and specifically requested this title match to keep the Death Riders from interfering.
Moxley’s championship reign now stands at 107 days. He originally captured the title at AEW Worlds End, defeating Kazuchika Okada in the finals of the 2025 Continental Classic.
OSPREAY WITH A HIDDEN BLADE RIGHT OUT OF THE GATE!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/FdkuoZMHFE
A second Hidden Blade BLASTS @JonMoxley!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/FVB3pr68jv
.@WillOspreay spent too much time chewing out @JonMoxley and it was enough for the AEW Continental Champion to take advantage!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/ZECcaP14la
Moxley knocks @WillOspreay out of the sky with a DEVASTATING elbow strike!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/QB1HUK0tvI
.@WillOspreay KEEPS FIGHTING!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/GG1Qn3VnZ6
INCREDIBLE!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/TxN76rsUS2
Tremendous fluidity from @WillOspreay!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/dMmmp1TlpG
JUMPING PILEDRIVER ON THE STAIRS SPIKES @WILLOSPREAY ON THE TOP OF HIS HEAD!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/LEhKFdmQfe
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