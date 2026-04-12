Thekla Retains Women’s World Title Against Jamie Hayter At AEW Dynasty

At All Elite Wrestling Dynasty, Jamie Hayter pushed Thekla to the limit in a hard-fought challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship, but the champion ultimately escaped with her title intact.

The 16-and-a-half-minute bout saw Hayter repeatedly come close to victory, rocking Thekla at several points and nearly putting her away after countering a late spear. Hayter followed up with a uranage into a backbreaker for a near fall, but the champion stayed alive.

In the closing moments, Thekla slipped out of the Hayterade attempt, then resorted to a tactical eye rake before rolling Hayter up while grabbing the ropes for leverage to steal the win and retain her championship.

Thekla’s reign continues as her first title run, now at 61 days. She originally captured the Women’s World Championship by defeating Kris Statlander on the February 11, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite.

This match has devolved into chaos in a hurry!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/qDON9IiZvl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

The Toxic Spider PLANTS @jmehytr with a DDT on the entrance ramp!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/MeRhXZGsrj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

WHAT AN IMPACT AS BOTH WOMEN HIT THE FLOOR!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/jEvrpNOWg3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

.@Toxic_Thekla ties up @jmehytr with a tight submission!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/KXsI0H5IKI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

Desperation suplex on the apron from @jmehytr!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/EWDraxGo7S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

The Champion gets folded in half by @jmehytr with a Liger Bomb!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/TjTNqy3Tqj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026