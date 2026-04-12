Kevin Knight Captures TNT Title in Casino Gauntlet Match At AEW Dynasty

Kevin Knight captured his first singles championship in AEW by winning the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW Dynasty to claim the vacant TNT Championship.
The 22-and-a-half-minute bout featured a stacked field including Tommaso Ciampa, Rush, Bandido, Mike Bailey, El Clon, PAC, Daniel Garcia, Anthony Bowens, and Wheeler Yuta. The action was fast-paced throughout, with multiple high-impact moments and near falls.
In the closing sequence, Daniel Garcia had Mike Bailey locked in a Dragon Sleeper when Knight capitalized, hitting a splash on Garcia and securing the pinfall to win both the match and the title.
This victory marks Knight’s first singles gold in AEW. He previously held the AEW World Trios Championship alongside Mike Bailey and first Hangman Page, and later Mistico. The TNT Championship had been vacated due to Kyle Fletcher’s injury.
Momentum-shifting shot from @rushtoroblanco!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/yBtjg0XjVx
The @ringofhonor World Champion @bandidowrestler wastes no time making his presence felt in this match!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/q4jkBxE3Uo
.@BASTARDPAC, @SpeedballBailey and @bandidowrestler go strike for strike!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/coMk7YPpfN
KEVIN KNIGHT HAS DONE IT! @Jet2Flyy is the NEW TNT Champion!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/O1bQ4477LX
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