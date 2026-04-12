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FTR Retain World Tag Team Titles Against Adam Copeland, Christian Cage At AEW Dynasty

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 12, 2026
FTR Retain World Tag Team Titles Against Adam Copeland, Christian Cage At AEW Dynasty

At AEW Dynasty, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage’s pursuit of revenge came up short as FTR successfully retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

In a hard-fought 21-minute battle, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Copeland and Cage to keep their titles. The match turned brutal late when Wheeler struck Copeland with a championship belt, opening him up and leaving him bleeding.

Despite a strong rally from Copeland and Cage that nearly secured them the win, FTR regained control after Wheeler neutralized Cage with a chair. From there, the champions isolated Copeland and sealed the victory after hitting the Shatter Machine, scoring the pinfall to retain the titles.

FTR’s reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions continues, marking their third run with the belts and reaching 142 days after winning them from Brodido at AEW Full Gear on November 22, 2025.

 

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