FTR Retain World Tag Team Titles Against Adam Copeland, Christian Cage At AEW Dynasty

At AEW Dynasty, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage’s pursuit of revenge came up short as FTR successfully retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
In a hard-fought 21-minute battle, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Copeland and Cage to keep their titles. The match turned brutal late when Wheeler struck Copeland with a championship belt, opening him up and leaving him bleeding.
Despite a strong rally from Copeland and Cage that nearly secured them the win, FTR regained control after Wheeler neutralized Cage with a chair. From there, the champions isolated Copeland and sealed the victory after hitting the Shatter Machine, scoring the pinfall to retain the titles.
FTR’s reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions continues, marking their third run with the belts and reaching 142 days after winning them from Brodido at AEW Full Gear on November 22, 2025.
The time for handshakes is over!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/YVl8hFqqrx
Classic Double Team from Cope + Cage!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/09gv6HoIWl
.@Christian4Peeps uses the ropes to choke out FTR!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/p1kML6EKZB
Cash Wheeler is brutalizing the arm of @Christian4Peeps!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/gDzMqO4NEM
.@RatedRCope gets BLASTED with the title belt!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/t1I9L1br1c
SHATTER MACHINE!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/GsSUjNoO4G
If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr. 12th 2026
Sacramento, California
Apr. 13th 2026
Everett, Washington
Apr. 15th 2026
Everett, Washington
Apr. 15th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 17th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 18th 2026