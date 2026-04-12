Darby Allin Defeats Andrade El Idolo At AEW Dynasty

At AEW Dynasty, Darby Allin picked up a major victory over Andrade El Idolo in a hard-fought singles match that lasted nearly 17 minutes.
Andrade controlled much of the bout early on, using his strength and power advantage to keep Allin grounded. Allin eventually turned the momentum with his high-risk offense, sparking a back-and-forth exchange between the two competitors.
Key near-falls included Andrade kicking out of Allin’s Coffin Drop and narrowly avoiding a Code Red before landing a spinning back elbow that nearly secured the win. Allin managed to recover, counter Andrade’s finisher attempt, and sealed the victory with The Last Supper pin.
After the match, Andrade showed respect despite the loss, initially looking frustrated but ultimately shaking Allin’s hand and raising it in a show of sportsmanship before exiting the ring.
With this win, Darby Allin strengthens his position in the AEW World Championship picture, putting him closer to a future title opportunity.
Don't be TOO tranquilo, @AndradeElIdolo!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/KC3zUXWPol
Never take your eyes off of @DarbyAllin!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/OtyK3YhCQI
A FLYING DROPKICK FROM @DARBYALLIN SENDS @ANDRADEELIDOLO DOWN THE STEPS!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/miparzqOPA
Remarkable mid-air reversal from @DarbyAllin!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/Rucwl3aPGW
ANDRADE SENDS HIMSELF AND DARBY TO THE FLOOR WITH A VERTICAL SUPLEX FROM THE APRON!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/71Nd5qXzoI
DARBY'S HEAD ALMOST GOT KNOCKED CLEAN OFF!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/T2CimkFAn8
Respect shown by @AndradeElIdolo!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026
Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/UccTkKnEcG
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