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Chris Jericho Loses Return Match Against Ricochet At AEW Dynasty

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 12, 2026
Chris Jericho Loses Return Match Against Ricochet At AEW Dynasty

At AEW Dynasty, Chris Jericho made his return to in-ring action but came up short against Ricochet in a match lasting just over 19 minutes.

Ricochet targeted Jericho’s arm throughout the bout, while Jericho had stretches of control and nearly secured victory with the Walls of Jericho late in the match. However, Ricochet managed to reach the ropes to break the hold.

As Jericho attempted to keep control, interference from members of Ricochet’s faction, GOA, helped shift the momentum. In the closing moments, Ricochet turned the tide and hit Jericho with his own signature Lionsault before securing the pinfall victory.

This marked Jericho’s first match since his April 6, 2025 loss to Bandido for the ROH World Championship at last year’s AEW Dynasty, and extended his winless streak, with his last victory coming in February of the previous year.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.




 

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