Divine Dominion Retain Women’s World Tag Titles At AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour

Divine Dominion successfully defended their AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships during the Zero Hour pre-show at AEW Dynasty, turning back a determined challenge from Hyan and Maya World in the final match before the main card.

The bout ran just under eleven minutes and was more competitive than the champions may have expected. Hyan and World came out aggressive, using quick tags and double-team offense to keep both Megan Bayne and Lena Kross off balance early. Several sequences saw the challengers come within inches of pulling off the upset, including a pair of close near-falls that had the crowd biting hard.

As the match wore on, however, the cohesion and power advantage of Divine Dominion began to take over. Kross grounded the pace with heavy strikes and control holds, allowing Bayne to come in fresh and deliver impactful offense. The turning point came when the challengers attempted a double-team maneuver that Kross countered, setting up the finish.

In the closing moments, Kross and Bayne executed a devastating double chokeslam on Maya World. Bayne immediately followed up with the cover, securing the three-count and sealing the victory.

With the win, Divine Dominion’s title reign extends to 28 days. They originally captured the championships at AEW Revolution on March 15th, defeating The Babes of Wrath, and continue to establish themselves as a dominant force in the tag division.