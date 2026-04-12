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Young Bucks Beat Feuding Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita At AEW Dynasty

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 12, 2026
Young Bucks Beat Feuding Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita At AEW Dynasty

The Young Bucks capitalized on the ongoing tension between Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita to score a big victory over the Don Callis Family duo in the opening match of AEW Dynasty’s main card.

Despite entering the match as partners, Okada and Takeshita never found their rhythm. The underlying animosity between them was evident from the start, frequently breaking down their teamwork. At one point, the situation boiled over entirely as the two exchanged strikes, momentarily abandoning the match to go after each other.

As the bout reached its closing moments, miscommunication proved costly. Takeshita accidentally struck Okada with a Power Drive, leaving an opening that Okada immediately exploited by blasting Takeshita with a Rainmaker. Instead of capitalizing together, the damage only deepened the divide between them.

Sensing their opportunity, Matt and Nick Jackson took control. The Young Bucks delivered a devastating BTE Trigger and set up for their finishing move. In a crucial moment, Takeshita grabbed Nick Jackson’s leg from the outside, seemingly attempting to intervene, but hesitated. He ultimately released his grip, allowing the Bucks to hit the TK Driver and secure the victory.

The loss further highlights the fractured relationship between Okada and Takeshita, whose rivalry appears far from over. The two are expected to clash over Okada’s AEW International Championship at Double or Nothing next month, a match that stems from Don Callis agreeing to the bout on a recent episode of Dynamite, though official confirmation is still pending.



 

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