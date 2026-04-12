Jack Perry Defends AEW National Title Against At AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour

Jack Perry successfully retained the AEW National Championship on the Zero Hour pre-show of AEW Dynasty, defeating Mark Davis of the Don Callis Family in a fast-paced opening contest on Sunday night.

The match ran just under nine minutes and featured a competitive back-and-forth, with both men trading momentum throughout. Davis used his power advantage to control stretches of the bout, while Perry relied on speed and counter-wrestling to stay in the fight.

Late in the match, Davis looked to have things won after setting up for his “Close Your Eyes” finish, but Perry managed to slip free at the last possible moment. Perry quickly shifted the momentum, planting Davis with a piledriver for a near fall that had the crowd on edge.

Moments later, Perry capitalized again, this time catching Davis with a quick hurricanrana that secured the three-count and the victory.

With the win, Perry continues his reign as AEW National Champion, now reaching 28 days with the title. He originally captured the championship from Ricochet at AEW Revolution on March 15th.

AEW Dynasty continued live following the Zero Hour pre-show.