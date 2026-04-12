AEW Dynasty Results - April 12th, 2026

AEW kicked off its Dynasty pay-per-view with the “Zero Hour” pre-show, beginning with a hype video before cutting to the panel of Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett, and Paul Wight inside Rogers Arena. The team previewed the night’s lineup as match graphics rolled.

A video package highlighted the AEW World Tag Team Championship match featuring Cope & Cage vs. FTR, followed by another package focusing on the main event between MJF and Kenny Omega.

Before the first match, a digital exclusive showed Willow Nightingale being attacked backstage by a returning Kamille, who declared her comeback. It was later confirmed that Willow was not medically cleared to compete, and Kamille would instead wrestle on the pre-show.

Alex Windsor vs. Marina Shafir

The contest opened the in-ring action. Shafir controlled much of the early offense, but Windsor rallied, shrugged off the attack, and secured the win with a spin-slam.

Winner: Alex Windsor

Kamille vs Big Anne

The match was brief and dominant, with Kamille quickly overpowering her opponent for an easy victory in her return to AEW after filming American Gladiators premeiring on Prime Video

Winner: Kamille

AEW National Championship Match

"Jungle" Jack Perry (c) vs. Mark Davis

The first title match of the night kicks off following a quick video package. Back live, Mark Davis makes his way to the ring and prepares for battle. Moments later, “Tarzan Boy” hits and the crowd erupts as “Jungle” Jack Perry heads out to defend his AEW National Championship.

The bell rings, and Davis immediately asserts his dominance, overpowering Perry in the early going. Perry tries to rally with his speed and agility, even attempting a piledriver, but Davis shuts it down and sends him crashing to the outside. Davis follows up with a brutal suplex to the floor, driving Perry ribs-first into the apron.

Back inside the ring, Davis continues to punish the champion, keeping control with his strength. However, Perry manages to turn the tide mid-air, countering with a DDT. Showing incredible strength, Perry then lifts the bigger man and connects with a piledriver, but Davis shocks everyone by kicking out at two.

With the crowd buzzing, Perry keeps the momentum going and catches Davis with a hurricanrana into a pinning combination, securing the three-count and successfully retaining his AEW National Championship.

AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championship Match

Divine Dominion (c) vs. Maya & Hyan World

The action rolled right into the next title bout as Divine Dominion put their AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championships on the line against the team of Maya and Hyan World.

The challengers made their entrance first, looking focused and ready for the opportunity. Moments later, the champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross arrived in dominant fashion, accompanied by an explosive pyro display that lit up the arena.

Once the bell rang, Lena Kross and Hyan kicked things off for their respective teams. The early stages featured quick tags and a fast-paced, back-and-forth exchange, with both teams showing strong chemistry.

However, the momentum soon shifted as Divine Dominion took control. Using their strength and cohesion, the champions wore down their opponents and dictated the pace of the match. Their sustained offense proved too much, and they capitalized with a decisive pinfall to secure the victory.

Winners and STILL AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions: Divine Dominion

The Young Bucks vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada

The pay-per-view kicked off with an explosive tag team contest as The Young Bucks took on the formidable duo of Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada. From the opening bell, the match showcased a high-energy blend of technical wrestling, fast-paced counters, and signature double-team offense from both sides.

Nick Jackson and Takeshita started things off, with Takeshita quickly asserting his power advantage through shoulder tackles and physical offense. Okada tagged in early, and the Takeshita-Okada pairing displayed strong cohesion, working together smoothly with tandem moves and quick tags to keep control.

However, the Bucks soon shifted momentum in their favor, utilizing their trademark speed and precision. They isolated their opponents, landing stereo offense and even taking both Takeshita and Okada out with a daring springboard moonsault to the outside.

The match continued to swing back and forth, with Okada and Takeshita regaining control thanks to hard-hitting strikes and outside interference from Don Callis, who got involved at ringside. Matt Jackson found himself in peril for a stretch, absorbing punishment including a DDT from Okada and a series of strikes from Takeshita.

After a prolonged beatdown, Matt finally created an opening and tagged in Nick, who came in with a burst of offense, delivering rapid strikes, kicks, and combination attacks that momentarily overwhelmed both opponents. The Bucks followed up with synchronized offense, including Sharpshooters applied at the same time, nearly forcing a submission.

As the match broke down into chaos, all four men exchanged big moves. The Bucks attempted the Meltzer Driver, but Okada made the save, leading to Takeshita and Okada hitting devastating piledrivers of their own for a near fall.

In the closing sequence, miscommunication began to plague Takeshita and Okada, as they accidentally struck each other multiple times during frantic exchanges. This tension reached its peak when Takeshita made a shocking decision, he halted Matt Jackson mid-attack instead of capitalizing, effectively allowing Matt to recover.

Matt immediately took advantage, delivering the Khan Driver to Okada and securing the three-count for the victory.

Following the match, the partnership between Takeshita and Okada appeared to completely unravel, as Takeshita punctuated the moment by flipping Okada off.

Winners: The Young Bucks