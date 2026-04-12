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Roman Reigns Claims WWE Is The Only True Peak Of Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 12, 2026
Roman Reigns Claims WWE Is The Only True Peak Of Wrestling


Roman Reigns is no longer chasing championships. In his mind, he is redefining what they represent.

Speaking during a conversation with Roman Reigns, the longtime top star explained how his perspective on titles has shifted over time. What once felt like milestones to pursue has now become something much bigger in his eyes.

“There's not any accolade that I can win in wrestling now, but I can take a championship and then showcase what happens to a championship when you put it on a mega star. And that's my goal is to showcase the difference between when I have a title and when everybody else has one.”

Reigns’ comments highlight a major change in mindset. Rather than focusing on adding more achievements to his already stacked resume, he is aiming to elevate the championships themselves and show what they look like at their absolute peak.

That approach has been a defining part of his run at the top of WWE, where his title reigns have often been presented as era-defining stretches rather than simple accomplishments.

Despite everything he has already achieved, Reigns made it clear that he is not finished yet and still believes he has more to give.

“I feel like I still have more. I'm very happy with what I've done over the past few years and I could hang my hat on that, but I know I still have more to offer.”

That hunger to keep going has kept him firmly in the spotlight, regularly tied to the biggest matches and moments, including the grand stage of WrestleMania.

Reigns also addressed the wider wrestling landscape and where he believes the true peak of the industry exists. While acknowledging other promotions, he left no doubt about where he stands.

“There's no true competition for us. There's other, you know, promotions, there's other places to work in wrestling, but if you want to be in the top show, if you want to be considered at the very tippy top of the mountain, you have to be in WWE.”

He continued to double down on that belief, making it clear that, to him, success at the highest level is directly tied to WWE.

“That's where the eyes are. That's where the biggest moments happen. That's where legacies are built.”

With that mindset, any future championship run for Reigns would not simply be another accolade. Instead, it would be another opportunity to reinforce his belief that he is the measuring stick for greatness in modern wrestling.




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