Gail Kim Calls Out TNA Management After Rebellion Reaction

Gail Kim is making noise and she is not backing down after the reaction to TNA Rebellion.

After Carlos Silva was met with boos during the Rebellion Countdown show, and a fan questioned why he was featured on screen, Kim responded online with a much wider criticism that goes beyond one moment.

She made it clear this is not just about Silva, pointing instead to a long running issue across wrestling where management figures push themselves into the spotlight rather than focusing on the talent.

“That’s the major issue all the time. People in management who want to be onscreen. Not just specifically him, a lot of people historically and currently. Putting their egos before the product and company. They don’t realize it’s about the actual talent. It’s been an ongoing pattern for years.”

When the conversation shifted to similar situations outside of wrestling, Kim doubled down, explaining that authority figures can appear on screen, but only when it actually serves the product.

“Management and owners can of course appear from time to time. Vince did it at the right times and wasn’t permanently on screen all the time. It wasn’t just to get him on TV to get his face on there. There’s a purpose.”

She then brought the focus back to TNA, questioning how many authority roles are really needed on television right now, calling out Tommy Dreamer alongside Silva.

“I believe they have two Gm type characters, Dreamer pops up along with Carlos. How many leadership characters do you need on camera?”