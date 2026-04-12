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Goldberg Praises Son Gage’s Work Ethic And Academic Success

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 12, 2026
Goldberg Praises Son Gage’s Work Ethic And Academic Success

Bill Goldberg built his reputation on intensity, but these days his biggest praise is reserved for someone far closer to home - his son, Gage.

Speaking on the Duke Loves Rasslin podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about how proud he is watching his son develop into both a standout athlete and a dedicated student. He reflected on how much has changed since fans first saw Gage as a young kid during his WWE return years ago.

Goldberg laughed about those early days, noting how his son isn’t exactly a fan of the throwback clips.

“Yeah. Well, you know, if you revert back to the 2016 appearance, he absolutely hates me when I post stuff like that cuz he was chubby. Um, but man, now, dude, that kid did 225 26 times on the bench press and that, you know, he's a sophomore in college and it's just amazing how dedicated this kid is. He is my son. There's no doubt about it. My wife's a strong woman. Uh the fact is we're extremely physical people uh inherently and so he through osmosis he doesn't have a choice you know but to be probably cast into a life of pain in one way or another. So he's very resilient and he's got a work ethic that is second to none.”

But for Goldberg, it goes beyond strength. What stands out most is the relentless effort his son brings every day.

“And I can tell you that I've never met a human being that works harder than this kid and gets out of his uh comfort zone and you know just tries to do everything that he can to be a better football player. And let's just talk about his grades. He got an award yesterday for getting a 4.0 last semester. So, uh, he's a wonderful kid and I'm just lucky to be his father.”

For Goldberg, the spotlight may have defined his career, but his greatest pride now comes from watching his son grind, improve, and succeed on his own path.




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