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AAA Controversy Erupts After Mask Removal Finish Sparks Rule Change Debate

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 12, 2026
AAA Controversy Erupts After Mask Removal Finish Sparks Rule Change Debate

Confusion has emerged following a controversial finish on AAA’s Fox broadcast, where a long-standing lucha libre rule may no longer apply.

During the match between Octagon Jr. and El Grande Americano in Mexico City, the bout ended in a way that immediately raised eyebrows. Americano tore off Octagon Jr.’s mask right in front of the referee before forcing a submission victory with an ankle lock. Traditionally in lucha libre, removing an opponent’s mask results in an automatic disqualification, making the outcome all the more surprising.

Reactions were swift during the broadcast itself. Rey Mysterio, who was on commentary, could be heard questioning the moment as it unfolded.

“You can’t pull the mask,” Mysterio said as Americano went after the mask.

Once the decision was made official, Mysterio continued to question the ruling, asking, “Was this no disqualification?”

The situation was later discussed by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez during Wrestling Observer Radio, where they addressed the growing concerns about AAA potentially shifting away from traditional lucha libre rules.

Meltzer said:

“People were really upset, and quite frankly they should be, because obviously in Mexico if you unmask a guy it’s a DQ, but in WWE you unmask a guy it’s not a DQ. So again, we’re seeing more and more lucha libre turn into American style.

It’s happening a little bit in CMLL, it’s happening far more in AAA. There are people who like the traditional style and hate the traditions changing, but when WWE bought it, that’s what was going to happen. It’s just how it is.”

The finish has sparked wider debate among fans, particularly those who value the deeply rooted traditions of lucha libre, as the influence of American-style wrestling continues to reshape the presentation in AAA.




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