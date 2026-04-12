JCW Strangle-Mania 2026 Card Revealed With Double Main Event Set

Juggalo Championship Wrestling has officially confirmed the full card for this year’s Strangle-Mania event.

The show is scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2026, taking place at the Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of The Collective. A total of eight matches have been announced, with the event set to stream live on Triller TV.

Fans can expect a stacked night, highlighted by a double main event. One of the headline bouts will see the JCW World Championship on the line in a four-way elimination match, as Matt Riddle, Cokane, Nic Nemeth, and “The Chosen One” Caleb Konley collide, with Vince Russo set to accompany Konley.

The other marquee attraction will mark the end of an era, as Vampiro competes in his retirement match. The bout will be contested under triple threat rules, with Big Vito and PCO also involved.

Full lineup for JCW Strangle-Mania on April 17, 2026: