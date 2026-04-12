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JCW Strangle-Mania 2026 Card Revealed With Double Main Event Set

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 12, 2026
JCW Strangle-Mania 2026 Card Revealed With Double Main Event Set

Juggalo Championship Wrestling has officially confirmed the full card for this year’s Strangle-Mania event.

The show is scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2026, taking place at the Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of The Collective. A total of eight matches have been announced, with the event set to stream live on Triller TV.

Fans can expect a stacked night, highlighted by a double main event. One of the headline bouts will see the JCW World Championship on the line in a four-way elimination match, as Matt Riddle, Cokane, Nic Nemeth, and “The Chosen One” Caleb Konley collide, with Vince Russo set to accompany Konley.

The other marquee attraction will mark the end of an era, as Vampiro competes in his retirement match. The bout will be contested under triple threat rules, with Big Vito and PCO also involved.

Full lineup for JCW Strangle-Mania on April 17, 2026:

  • Vampiro (with Insane Clown Posse) vs. PCO vs. Big Vito in Vampiro’s retirement match
  • Matt Riddle vs. Cokane vs. Nic Nemeth vs. “The Chosen One” Caleb Konley (with Vince Russo) in a four-way elimination match for the JCW World Championship, with EC3 serving as special guest referee alongside Jeeves
  • 2 Tuff Tony, Willie Mack, and Rob Van Dam vs. The Good Brothers and KENTA
  • JCW Women’s Champion “Big Al” Alice Crowley and “Dynamite” Dani Mo vs. J Rod and a mystery partner, with Katie Forbes as special guest referee
  • Facade vs. MechaWolf vs. Ninja Mack vs. Disco Ray (with Ring Rat) vs. Charlie Haas vs. “Man of 1000 Gimmicks” Moshpit Mike for the JCW American Championship
  • The Bros of Funstruction vs. The Outbreak
  • “The Climax” Kerry Morton vs. Mickie Knuckles
  • St. Claire Monster Corp vs. The Rock and Roll Express and “Juggalo” George South




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