AEW Dynasty 2026 Betting Odds Reveal Heavy Favorites Across Major Matches

The latest betting odds for AEW Dynasty, set for Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, paint a clear picture of how sportsbooks expect the night to unfold, with several matches leaning heavily in one direction.

For the AEW World Championship clash, MJF enters as a strong favorite at -550 against Kenny Omega, who sits at +325. That line has shifted slightly from earlier in the week, with some sportsbooks pushing MJF as high as -600.

The AEW Women’s World Championship bout appears even more one sided, as Thekla is listed at a staggering -3000 against Jamie Hayter at +900. Earlier figures had Thekla at -2000, while some outlets currently place her closer to -1800.

In tag team action, Cope and Christian are heavy -1000 favorites to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships against FTR, who are listed at +550. These odds have remained steady throughout the week across multiple sportsbooks.

The Young Bucks are also favored, coming in at -500 against the Don Callis Family pairing of Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita, though some sportsbooks have adjusted that line to around -300.

Chris Jericho holds the advantage at -400 over Ricochet, who is at +250, with some variation seeing Jericho’s odds drop as low as -175 depending on the sportsbook.

Darby Allin is positioned as a -350 favorite against Andrade El Idolo at +225. A win for Allin would secure him a future AEW World Championship opportunity. His odds have climbed slightly after opening at -275 earlier in the week.

Will Ospreay is another -350 favorite, set to face AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, who is listed at +225. While those numbers have largely held firm, some sportsbooks have adjusted Ospreay to -300.

Finally, Marina Shafir is favored at -350 against Alex Windsor at +225. Shafir’s odds have seen a modest increase from earlier in the week, where she was listed at -300, though some sportsbooks still reflect that earlier figure.