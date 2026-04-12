AEW Dynasty 2026 Betting Odds Reveal Heavy Favorites Across Major Matches

The latest betting odds for AEW Dynasty, set for Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, paint a clear picture of how sportsbooks expect the night to unfold, with several matches leaning heavily in one direction.
For the AEW World Championship clash, MJF enters as a strong favorite at -550 against Kenny Omega, who sits at +325. That line has shifted slightly from earlier in the week, with some sportsbooks pushing MJF as high as -600.
The AEW Women’s World Championship bout appears even more one sided, as Thekla is listed at a staggering -3000 against Jamie Hayter at +900. Earlier figures had Thekla at -2000, while some outlets currently place her closer to -1800.
In tag team action, Cope and Christian are heavy -1000 favorites to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships against FTR, who are listed at +550. These odds have remained steady throughout the week across multiple sportsbooks.
The Young Bucks are also favored, coming in at -500 against the Don Callis Family pairing of Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita, though some sportsbooks have adjusted that line to around -300.
Chris Jericho holds the advantage at -400 over Ricochet, who is at +250, with some variation seeing Jericho’s odds drop as low as -175 depending on the sportsbook.
Darby Allin is positioned as a -350 favorite against Andrade El Idolo at +225. A win for Allin would secure him a future AEW World Championship opportunity. His odds have climbed slightly after opening at -275 earlier in the week.
Will Ospreay is another -350 favorite, set to face AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, who is listed at +225. While those numbers have largely held firm, some sportsbooks have adjusted Ospreay to -300.
Finally, Marina Shafir is favored at -350 against Alex Windsor at +225. Shafir’s odds have seen a modest increase from earlier in the week, where she was listed at -300, though some sportsbooks still reflect that earlier figure.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr. 12th 2026
Sacramento, California
Apr. 13th 2026
Everett, Washington
Apr. 15th 2026
Everett, Washington
Apr. 15th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 17th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 18th 2026