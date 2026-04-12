AEW Dynasty 2026 Viewing Guide, Full Match Card And Start Time Details

AEW Dynasty 2026 is set to go down tonight, Sunday, April 12, live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This event is a milestone for the promotion, marking its first ever pay per view in Vancouver and only the third time AEW has brought a PPV to Canada, following Forbidden Door in 2023 and All Out in 2025.

Fans can tune in for a full night of action beginning with the Zero Hour pre show at 7 p.m. ET, before the main card kicks off at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT. Viewers in the United Kingdom can catch the event at midnight going into Monday, April 13.

AEW Dynasty will be available to stream on HBO Max for subscribers at 39.99. Fans can also purchase the show through Fubo PPV, Amazon Prime, MyAEW, and PPV.com for 49.99. In addition, select Dave and Buster’s and Tom’s Watch Bar locations across the United States will air the event.

International audiences outside the United States, Canada, Mexico, and India can access the show through MyAEW, which offers a monthly subscription at 19.99 or 14.99 pounds, as well as an annual option priced at 119.99 or 90 pounds.

The full lineup for tonight’s event is stacked, with multiple championships on the line and several high profile matchups confirmed.

Pre show action includes Alex Windsor taking on Marina Shafir, while Jack Perry defends the AEW National Championship against Mark Davis. The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as Divine Dominion face Hyan and Maya World.

On the main card, FTR put the AEW World Tag Team Championships up against Cope and Cage. The Young Bucks collide with The Don Callis Family in tag team action, while Jon Moxley defends the AEW Continental Championship against Will Ospreay.

Andrade El Idolo meets Darby Allin in singles competition, and Thekla defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against Jamie Hayter. The vacant AEW TNT Championship will be decided in a Casino Gauntlet match featuring Tommaso Ciampa, Rush, and additional entrants yet to be announced.

Chris Jericho goes one on one with Ricochet, while the AEW World Trios Championships are on the line as The Dogs defend against Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and a mystery partner.

In the main event, MJF defends the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega in what is expected to be a major showdown to close out the night.