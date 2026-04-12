SPOILER: Absent Name Set For AEW Return As Mystery Partner At Dynasty

Kyle O’Reilly is reportedly set to return to AEW television tonight in a major spot.

A new report from Bodyslam’s Cassidy Haynes indicates that O’Reilly will be revealed as the mystery partner for Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong as they challenge The Dogs for the AEW World Trios Championships at AEW Dynasty. The event takes place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The title match was set in motion during the latest episode of AEW Collision, where Cassidy and Strong issued a challenge to The Dogs while teasing that a surprise partner would join them. That partner now appears to be O’Reilly, who has been absent from AEW programming since December.

At that time, O’Reilly disclosed he was dealing with a bulging disc in his neck, an injury that had kept him out of action following his No Holds Barred bout against Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear 2025.

Earlier in the week, O’Reilly fueled speculation about a comeback while speaking on VANCOLOUR, hinting heavily that he could be ready in time for Dynasty.

“I really wanna be ready in time for the Vancouver pay-per-view, which is Dynasty, coming up this weekend from Rogers Arena. So wink, wink, nudge, nudge. Maybe I’ll be back in time for that.”

If confirmed, tonight will mark O’Reilly’s first appearance in months and immediately places him in a championship opportunity.

The reigning champions, The Dogs, made their presence felt by capturing the AEW World Trios Titles at a recent Collision taping in Edmonton, Alberta. The trio of Gabe Kidd, David Finlay and Clark Connors defeated JetSpeed and Mistico to win the gold, and Dynasty will serve as their first title defense.