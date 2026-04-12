AEW Star Pushes Bold Counter Plan To WrestleMania 43

Will Ospreay is already thinking ahead to WrestleMania 43 and how AEW could turn the situation into a major opportunity.

With WWE planning to stage the event in Saudi Arabia, Ospreay believes there is a clear opening for AEW to capture the traditional WrestleMania weekend audience in the United States by hosting a large scale alternative event.

During an appearance with Josh Martinez, Ospreay explained that the idea has been on his mind and suggested AEW could build an entire week of wrestling around it to appeal to fans who would normally travel for WrestleMania.

“It has crossed my mind, especially hearing it would be going to Saudi Arabia. Why not? There are going to be a bunch of wrestling fans that usually flock to whatever city they are in and it’s something we should heavily consider. I hope our boss Tony Khan is considering it. I think the best thing we can do, on that day that WrestleMania is in Saudi Arabia, make affordable tickets for one of the greatest wrestling shows ever and make it a whole week. Ring of Honor on Saturday. Help out a bunch of Indie promotions on Friday. We can definitely formulate such a great, affordable time for wrestling fans and families. If we don’t look at that, what’s the point of doing it?” Ospreay said.

Ospreay’s vision centers around recreating the full WrestleMania week experience in the United States, including events tied to Ring of Honor and independent promotions, while also focusing on affordability to attract a wider audience.

The decision to move WrestleMania 43 overseas has already sparked a mixed reaction among fans, with some voicing disappointment over the event leaving North America for the first time. The shift has also raised concerns about the ripple effect on independent wrestling, which traditionally benefits from the surge of fans traveling into the host city.

At the same time, uncertainty still surrounds the Saudi Arabia plans. WWE is reportedly keeping backup options in place due to ongoing tensions in the region, while major names such as The Rock have been linked to lucrative offers to appear at the event.