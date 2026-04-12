Triple H Reveals Iconic “The Game” Promo Was Completely Unscripted

During a recent appearance on What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast hosted by Cody Rhodes, Paul Levesque opened up about one of the most defining promos of his career and how it came together in a way few expected.

Looking back at the now iconic sit down interview with Jim Ross that aired on Sunday Night Heat in July 1999, Triple H made it clear there was no script guiding the moment that would ultimately introduce “The Game” persona. Instead, it all unfolded naturally as he leaned into a turning point he could feel building.

He explained that heading into that period, he was already searching for a shift in his character, sensing that the timing was right for something bigger.

“I was already trying to find the change. You go through a sequence of events in your career that open up opportunities for change. I knew where I wanted to be, and I knew where I was, and I knew there were certain changes that needed to happen, but you kind of can’t force those without them, without the right things taking place. I knew that promo with JR. I knew it when we did it, and I felt it, and there were changes happening in the business. The line was pretty much off the cuff, pretty much. You know, I’ve seen people take credit for, ‘I wrote that script and I wrote that,’ whatever. There was nothing written at that time. It was, here’s what JR is going to ask you, these couple of questions. How are you going to answer them? And if, at best, you jotted down a couple of bullet points for yourself to have them in your head.”

That segment set the stage for a major push, leading into Fully Loaded 1999 and eventually his first WWF Championship win just weeks later. But there was another detail from that interview that nearly changed how fans remember it.

Triple H revealed that in one version of the take, he went even further than what aired.

“I remember we did a take where I said the f**king game. And then they were like, you know, that’s okay. We’re actually gonna show it from the other side where we don’t see your mouth. It’ll be all right, we’ll beep. And I was like, okay. So if they think that’s good enough, like there was something there.”

What truly confirmed the impact for him did not happen in the moment, but rather the following week when he walked out and saw the audience reaction had already caught up.

“When I came out that next TV, and I just remember stepping on the stage and looking out over the crowd and seeing, like, I don’t know, like five or six signs with ‘The Game’ on it, and thinking, like, we’re on to something with that Game thing. I gotta jump on that, like now, like, I need to say it all the time.”

The promo has long been debated behind the scenes, particularly with claims from former head writer Vince Russo that he originated the phrase years earlier. While Triple H did not directly call anyone out, his remarks made it clear he does not agree with those assertions, noting he has seen others attempt to take credit for something that, in his view, was born in the moment.

He also touched on how another key nickname came into play around the same time, with Ross coining “Cerebral Assassin” on commentary, a label that quickly stuck and complemented the evolving character.

Beyond the nickname itself, the interview stood out because Triple H blurred the lines between storyline and reality, referencing real life backstage tensions and the fallout from the infamous Curtain Call. That willingness to tap into genuine frustration added an edge that helped redefine his persona moving forward.

The segment ended with a line that would go on to define an era.

“You guys talk about being students of the game. I am the f**king Game, JR.”