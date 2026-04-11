Bear Bronson & Brian Myers Dethrone The Hardys as TNA World Tag Team Champions at Rebellion 2026

At TNA Rebellion 2026, the legendary reign of the Hardys finally came to a dramatic end, closing a 265-day run as TNA World Tag Team Champions.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defended the titles against the dangerous duo of Brian Myers and Bear Bronson from The System in a match that escalated into chaos down the stretch.

The finish came after a fast sequence of momentum shifts. Matt Hardy managed to land a Twist of Fate on Bronson, setting up Jeff Hardy for the Swanton Bomb. But just as Jeff went airborne, Myers yanked him off course and immediately targeted the injury, snapping Jeff’s already damaged hand against the mat. From there, Myers sealed control with a Superkick, and Bronson capitalized with a brutal sit-out tombstone piledriver to score the pinfall and the titles.

The result ends the Hardys’ latest championship run, which began at Slammiversary 2025, and marks a major shift in the tag division landscape for TNA Wrestling.

With The System now holding gold, the tag division has a new power structure, and given how this win unfolded, it feels less like a title change and more like a statement of intent.