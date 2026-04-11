Mustafa Ali Captures TNA International Championship at Rebellion 2026

Mustafa Ali is your new TNA International Champion after a chaotic win over Trey Miguel at Rebellion.

The match itself was a fast-paced, high-impact showcase, with both men trading signature offense and near-falls in a very even contest. Things ultimately swung in Ali’s favor thanks to outside interference from Tasha Steelz, who jumped onto the apron to distract the referee. That opening allowed Ali’s allies, The Great Hands, to strike, hitting Miguel with the “Borg Helmets” before Ali capitalized.

From there, Ali sealed the victory with a 450 Swanton, capturing the championship.

Mustafa Ali now begins his first reign as TNA International Champion, while Trey Miguel sees his title run end at 57 days after winning it from Channing Lorenzo at No Surrender in February.

Tasha Steelz played a key role in the finish, continuing her influence in Ali’s corner and directly impacting the outcome of the match at Rebellion, an event under the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling banner.