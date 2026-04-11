×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mustafa Ali Captures TNA International Championship at Rebellion 2026

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 11, 2026
Mustafa Ali Captures TNA International Championship at Rebellion 2026

Mustafa Ali is your new TNA International Champion after a chaotic win over Trey Miguel at Rebellion.

The match itself was a fast-paced, high-impact showcase, with both men trading signature offense and near-falls in a very even contest. Things ultimately swung in Ali’s favor thanks to outside interference from Tasha Steelz, who jumped onto the apron to distract the referee. That opening allowed Ali’s allies, The Great Hands, to strike, hitting Miguel with the “Borg Helmets” before Ali capitalized.

From there, Ali sealed the victory with a 450 Swanton, capturing the championship.

Mustafa Ali now begins his first reign as TNA International Champion, while Trey Miguel sees his title run end at 57 days after winning it from Channing Lorenzo at No Surrender in February.

Tasha Steelz played a key role in the finish, continuing her influence in Ali’s corner and directly impacting the outcome of the match at Rebellion, an event under the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling banner.

 




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WrestleMania 42

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy