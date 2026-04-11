Arianna Grace Retains TNA Knockouts World Title After Xia Brookside Betrays Lei Ying Lee at Rebellion 2026

At tonight’s TNA Rebellion 2026, Arianna Grace successfully retained the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Lei Ying Lee in a chaotic and controversial finish.

Early in the match, interference attempts from Stacks Lorenzo briefly threatened to tilt the bout in Grace’s favor, but he was eventually removed from ringside after Xia Brookside intervened.

The turning point came when Brookside appeared to support Lee by neutralizing outside distractions. However, in a shocking twist, she betrayed Lee in the closing moments. After Lee hit her Warriors Way and went for the cover, Brookside sabotaged the pin by placing Grace’s foot on the ropes to break the count.

Brookside then attacked Lee, allowing Grace to recover and finish the match with a decisive knee strike to the back of Lee’s head before securing the pinfall victory.

With the win, Arianna Grace extends her reign as Knockouts World Champion to 58 days, having originally captured the title from Lei Ying Lee at TNA No Surrender 2026 in February 2026.