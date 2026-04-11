Nic Nemeth Defeats AJ Francis at TNA Rebellion 2026

Nic Nemeth settled the score with AJ Francis at TNA Rebellion 2026, earning a hard-fought victory in a highly competitive, back-and-forth match.

Both men pushed each other to the limit, trading momentum with multiple near falls throughout the contest. At one point, Nemeth paid homage to John Cena by delivering an Attitude Adjustment, but it wasn’t enough to put Francis away. The match took a chaotic turn in the closing moments when Francis tried to use a steel chair, only for the referee to intervene and confiscate it.

Frustrated, Francis knocked out the official, opening the door for outside interference. Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar then got involved, while KC Navarro appeared on the ramp to distract Francis. Taking advantage of the situation, Kosar struck Francis with the steel chair, allowing Nemeth to follow up with the Danger Zone and secure the pinfall victory.



