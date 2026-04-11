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The Elegance Brand Wins Hardcore Country Match at Rebellion 2026; ODB Set for TNA Hall of Fame Induction at Bound for Glory

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 11, 2026
The Elegance Brand Wins Hardcore Country Match at Rebellion 2026; ODB Set for TNA Hall of Fame Induction at Bound for Glory

A wild and weapon-filled Hardcore Country six-woman tag team match ended with The Elegance Brand scoring a decisive victory over Mickie James, Taryn Terrell, and ODB.

The match quickly descended into chaos as The Elegance Brand flooded the ring with weapons in the opening moments. Their opponents responded in kind, with Mickie James, ODB, and Terrell turning the tables by using the same objects to mount an aggressive counterattack.

Mickie James was particularly effective during the bout, wielding a kendo stick to take control and momentarily neutralize Ash by Elegance. The action spilled to the outside soon after, where Ash escalated the disorder by going after individuals at ringside.

In the closing moments, Ash by Elegance capitalized on the no-rules environment, spraying hairspray into ODB’s eyes before planting her with a DDT. The impact was enough to secure the pinfall and seal the victory for The Elegance Brand.

Following the match, Carlos Silva and Tommy Dreamer entered the ring to make a major announcement. They revealed that ODB will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory later this year, recognizing her storied career that includes four TNA Knockouts Championship reigns and one Knockouts Tag Team Championship victory.















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