Special Agent 0 Defeats Moose at TNA Rebellion 2026

Special Agent 0 picked up a major victory at TNA Rebellion 2026, defeating Moose in a hard-hitting and chaotic encounter.

Moose came out aggressively at the opening bell, quickly gaining the upper hand by tossing Special Agent 0 over the top rope and introducing a table into the match. However, the momentum shifted when Special Agent 0 countered, driving Moose onto the edge of the apron in a brutal exchange.

The closing moments were marked by outside interference, as The Great Hands became involved. Moose attempted to shield Elisha from the chaos, but she was ultimately caught in the crossfire. With Moose momentarily distracted while carrying her, Special Agent 0 capitalized, blasting him with a boot before delivering two devastating Chokebombs, one of them on the apron.

Special Agent 0 then secured the pinfall, capping off an emphatic and physically punishing victory.



