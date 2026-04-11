Frankie Kazarian Defeats Elijah at TNA Rebellion 2026

Frankie Kazarian picked up a controversial victory over Elijah at TNA Rebellion 2026, using underhanded tactics in the closing moments to secure the win.

The match saw both competitors battle back and forth, with Elijah’s signature guitar becoming a central factor throughout. Late in the contest, Elijah gained momentum by repeatedly striking Kazarian with the guitar strap, an object Kazarian had earlier used against him, before delivering a powerful side chokeslam for a close nearfall.

Kazarian responded with a high-impact slingshot cutter, driving Elijah into the guitar for another nearfall of his own. Moments later, Elijah attempted to regain control by grabbing the guitar, but the referee intervened and confiscated it.

With the official distracted, Kazarian capitalized on the opening, delivering a low blow to Elijah before quickly scoring the pinfall. The decisive yet questionable finish allowed Kazarian to escape with the victory, leaving Elijah frustrated after a hard-fought match.