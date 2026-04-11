Leon Slater Retains TNA X-Division Championship at Rebellion 2026

Leon Slater continues his dominant reign as TNA X-Division Champion, successfully defending his title against Cedric Alexander in the opening match of Rebellion.
The fast-paced contest saw Alexander throw everything he had at the champion, delivering multiple brainbusters, including a brutal one from the top turnbuckle, and following up with a Lumbar Check. Despite the impact, Slater managed to stay alive by getting his foot on the bottom rope.
Growing frustrated, Alexander introduced the X-Division Championship belt into the match, but the decision backfired. Slater capitalized, planting Alexander with a Styles Clash onto the title before finishing him off with a 450 Swanton for the victory.
With the win, Slater extends his impressive title reign to 266 days, having originally captured the championship from Moose at Slammiversary last July.
.@LEONSLATER_ defends the X Division Championship against @CedricAlexander to kick off Rebellion!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 12, 2026
WATCH #TNARebellion on TNA+: https://t.co/3qD3MC5IOP pic.twitter.com/l4qn2DxzFE
.@LEONSLATER_ wipes out @CedricAlexander with a BIG play!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 12, 2026
WATCH #TNARebellion on TNA+: https://t.co/3qD3MC5IOP pic.twitter.com/FzMfC86CAW
.@LEONSLATER_ kicks out of the Lumbar Check!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 12, 2026
WATCH #TNARebellion on TNA+: https://t.co/3qD3MC5IOP pic.twitter.com/ErgJpNFuxD
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