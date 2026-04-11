TNA Rebellion Results - April 11th, 2026

TNA Wrestling held its Rebellion 2026 event live from Cleveland, Ohio, featuring a high-energy opener and several storyline developments throughout the night.

Pre-Show Notes & Segments

The “Before the Bell” panel featuring Matt Rehwoldt, Tom Hannifan, and Daria Rae set the stage for the event. Rae drew criticism for addressing the suspension of Santino Marella, while also being questioned about her authority.

The System interrupted the panel early, with Brian Myers, Bear Bronson, Cedric Alexander, and Eddie Edwards delivering a promo targeting multiple competitors. Alexander vowed to capture the X-Division Championship, while Edwards declared his intention to reclaim the World Title.

Additional hype included a video package for the International Title bout between Trey Miguel and Mustafa Ali, as well as fan interaction segments with Gia Miller.

Ryan Nemeth Defeats BDE

Ryan Nemeth picked up a hometown victory despite insulting the Cleveland crowd in a pre-match promo. Nemeth mocked the city, referencing his upbringing and taking shots at local sports fans before being interrupted by BDE.

The match saw BDE come out aggressive, hitting early offense including a tope suicida and a frog splash attempt. However, Nemeth capitalized on an opening after snapping BDE off the ropes and secured the win with the Hollywood Ending.

Result: Ryan Nemeth def. BDE

Time: 4:55

Analysis: A solid but unspectacular bout that served its purpose, with Nemeth getting a heel-leaning hometown win.

Additional Segments

A hometown personality dubbed “Mongo” appeared to energize the crowd, throwing merchandise into the audience despite objections from Daria Rae.

Carlos Silva joined the panel to promote TNA’s 2026 event schedule and teased the return of EC3.

Eric Young delivered a chaotic promo, calling out Ricky Sosa and EC3 while berating the Cleveland audience.

Ace Steel later joined the panel to preview the main event, heavily praising Rae’s leadership.

X-Division Championship Match

Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

The main card opened with a fast-paced X-Division Championship match that immediately ignited the crowd.

Cedric Alexander controlled much of the middle portion of the match, targeting Slater’s neck and utilizing suplex variations and submission holds. Slater mounted multiple comebacks, showcasing his athleticism with springboard attacks and high-impact strikes.

In the closing moments, Alexander attempted to use the championship as a weapon, but the delay cost him. Slater countered with a Styles Clash onto the title, followed by a Swanton 450 splash to secure the victory.

Result: Leon Slater def. Cedric Alexander (retains X-Division Championship)



Frankie Kazarian Defeats Elijah

Self-proclaimed “King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian secured a tainted victory over Elijah in a physical, weapon-heavy contest.

Elijah controlled large portions of the match early, overpowering Kazarian with strikes, slams, and even using his signature guitar strap as a weapon. The bout spilled to the outside multiple times, with Elijah repeatedly driving Kazarian into the apron and maintaining a dominant pace.

Kazarian eventually shifted momentum, targeting Elijah with high-impact offense including a slingshot leg drop and a backstabber. The match escalated further with both men using parts of Elijah’s guitar, pushing the referee’s leniency to the limit.

The finish came when Kazarian capitalized on a distraction, delivering a low blow behind the referee’s back before quickly rolling Elijah up for the pinfall victory.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Elijah via pinfall

Special Agent Zero Defeats Moose

In his first singles match in TNA, Special Agent Zero made an immediate impact by defeating Moose in a hard-hitting showdown.

Zero didn’t wait for the bell, launching himself over the top rope to take Moose out during his entrance. Moose responded with power offense, including a springboard crossbody to the outside and a thunderous superplex inside the ring.

One of the match’s biggest moments saw Moose spear Zero through a table at ringside, showcasing his dominance. However, Zero stayed resilient and continued to match Moose blow-for-blow in a striking exchange.

Late in the match, interference from The Great Hands and Alisha Edwards briefly distracted Moose, ultimately backfiring when Moose accidentally took out Alisha himself. The chaos allowed Zero to regain control, landing a decisive Choke Bomb after a Claymore-style kick.

Result: Special Agent Zero def. Moose via pinfall