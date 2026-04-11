How To Watch TNA Rebellion 2026 Live Tonight: Full Match Card, Start Time, More

TNA Wrestling’s premier spring showcase has arrived. TNA Rebellion 2026 takes place tonight, Saturday April 11, from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Now in its eighth year, the event once again blends talent from across the roster, including appearances tied to the ongoing collaboration with WWE’s NXT brand.

Fans can tune in early, with the Countdown to Rebellion pre show beginning at 7 PM ET, streaming live and free on TNA+. The main card follows at 8 PM ET, available via traditional pay per view and TNA+. Viewers in the United Kingdom can catch the action from 1 AM BST. The event can be ordered through TNA+ and PPV.com.

Tickets remain on sale through Ticketmaster and AXS, with doors opening at the Wolstein Center ahead of the pre show.

The night kicks off on the pre show as BDE looks for redemption against Ryan Nemeth after coming up short at Sacrifice. This marks an opportunity for BDE to pick up his first singles win on a TNA pay per view stage.

The main card is headlined by a major championship clash, as Mike Santana defends the TNA World Championship against Eddie Edwards. Edwards earned this opportunity by capturing Briefcase No. 3 in the Feast or Fired match back in January, securing a guaranteed title shot. He now looks to capitalize against a red hot Santana, who continues to build momentum following a successful defense against Steve Maclin.

The TNA Knockouts World Championship will also be on the line as Arianna Grace defends against Léi Yǐng Lee. Grace, representing NXT, captured the title at No Surrender and now faces a familiar challenger in a high stakes rematch.

Tag team gold is up for grabs as Matt and Jeff Hardy defend the TNA World Tag Team Championship against The System’s Bear Bronson and Brian Myers. The challengers earned their shot with a statement victory in a four way match, while The Hardys have re established themselves as one of the promotion’s standout acts in recent months.

The X Division Championship will see Leon Slater defend against Cedric Alexander. This bout has been a long time coming after scheduling complications delayed their originally planned encounter, adding extra anticipation heading into tonight.

Trey Miguel defends the TNA International Championship against Mustafa Ali in what has quickly become a deeply personal rivalry. Miguel is seeking payback after being humiliated at Sacrifice, while Ali arrives with the backing of Order 4, giving him a clear numbers advantage.

Nic Nemeth squares off with AJ Francis following a shocking attack that derailed Nemeth’s original plans to cash in his Call Your Shot opportunity. With tensions boiling over, Nemeth heads into the match with NFL legend Bernie Kosar in his corner, while Francis looks to prove he deserves the spotlight.

Elijah and Frankie Kazarian finally meet in singles action after weeks of escalating confrontations. Kazarian has made it clear he will go to any lengths necessary to settle the score.

In a chaotic six woman tornado tag team match, Mickie James teams with ODB and Taryn Terrell to take on The Elegance Brand. This Hardcore Country clash stems from months of hostility and promises to deliver an all out brawl.

Rounding out the card, Moose goes one on one with Special Agent 0 following shifting alliances that have left Moose without backup heading into the fight.

With championships on the line, grudges set to explode, and outside influences looming, TNA Rebellion 2026 is shaping up to be one of the promotion’s most unpredictable nights of the year.