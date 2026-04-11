Matt Cardona Responds To Sixth SmackDown Loss With Defiant Message

Matt Cardona’s tough run on SmackDown continued during the April 10, 2026 episode, where he came up short against Trick Williams. The defeat marked his sixth loss on the blue brand since returning to WWE full-time earlier this year, adding further pressure to an already rocky comeback.

Despite the setbacks, Cardona isn’t backing down. Taking to social media after the show, he pulled back the curtain on how the match even came together, while also addressing his recent string of losses head-on.

“I wasn’t originally booked to wrestle yesterday on SmackDown. I was just going to film a commercial and maybe even fly home early. I still showed up in shape, tan, and ready to go. Guess what happened? Things changed and I got a match. I was… wait for it… Alwayz Ready. In my mind, that’s how it supposed to be. If you want opportunities, show up prepared… no matter what.”

Cardona acknowledged the result against Trick Williams but made it clear that losing is nothing new in his career, pointing to his long history inside the ring as proof that setbacks don’t define him.

“I didn’t get the win against Trick Williams. And yes, I’ve lost more matches than I’ve won since I returned to @WWE. But check my win/loss record over my 20 plus years in this business….even the past 5 years that I spent on the indies. I lose… A LOT! But when I win, I win BIG!”

Rather than sounding discouraged, Cardona’s message carried a tone of determination, closing with a clear warning that his story is far from over.

“I’M…NOT…FINISHED!”