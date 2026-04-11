Former TNA World Champion Confirmed For Rebellion Appearance

EC3 is officially back in TNA Wrestling, bringing an end to the speculation that followed the promotion’s teaser earlier in the week.

After hinting at his return with a video showcasing familiar gear and merchandise, TNA made it clear on Saturday that the former world champion will be part of tonight’s Rebellion pay per view in Cleveland, Ohio. The announcement leaves little doubt that EC3 is set to re-enter the mix in a major way, especially given his history with the company.

TNA confirmed the news with a direct statement: “Ladies and gentlemen, two-time TNA World Champion @therealec3 RETURNS to TNA TONIGHT at #TNARebellion LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio!”

The return marks EC3’s first appearance with the company in years, following a winding journey through multiple promotions. He parted ways with the National Wrestling Alliance in January after a four year run that saw him capture and hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from August 27, 2023 to August 31, 2024.

Before that, EC3 built his reputation in TNA as a dominant force, becoming a two time TNA World Champion and one of the promotion’s standout stars of the era. His previous exit came under storyline circumstances during the 2018 Feast or Fired match, which led to a WWE stint before his release in 2020.

Now, with Rebellion set to take place tonight, EC3’s return adds another layer of intrigue to an already stacked card and raises immediate questions about his intentions and potential targets moving forward.

TNA Rebellion April 11, 2026

TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

TNA International Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

TNA X Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys vs. The System

TNA Knockouts Championship: Arianna Grace (c) vs. Lei Ying Lee

Nic Nemeth (with Bernie Kosar) vs. AJ Francis

Moose vs. Special Agent 0

Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah

Hardcore Country Match: The Elegance Brand vs. ODB, Mickie James and Taryn Terrell

EC3 returns

Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE (pre show)