×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Former TNA World Champion Confirmed For Rebellion Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 11, 2026
Former TNA World Champion Confirmed For Rebellion Appearance

EC3 is officially back in TNA Wrestling, bringing an end to the speculation that followed the promotion’s teaser earlier in the week.

After hinting at his return with a video showcasing familiar gear and merchandise, TNA made it clear on Saturday that the former world champion will be part of tonight’s Rebellion pay per view in Cleveland, Ohio. The announcement leaves little doubt that EC3 is set to re-enter the mix in a major way, especially given his history with the company.

TNA confirmed the news with a direct statement: “Ladies and gentlemen, two-time TNA World Champion @therealec3 RETURNS to TNA TONIGHT at #TNARebellion LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio!”

The return marks EC3’s first appearance with the company in years, following a winding journey through multiple promotions. He parted ways with the National Wrestling Alliance in January after a four year run that saw him capture and hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from August 27, 2023 to August 31, 2024.

Before that, EC3 built his reputation in TNA as a dominant force, becoming a two time TNA World Champion and one of the promotion’s standout stars of the era. His previous exit came under storyline circumstances during the 2018 Feast or Fired match, which led to a WWE stint before his release in 2020.

Now, with Rebellion set to take place tonight, EC3’s return adds another layer of intrigue to an already stacked card and raises immediate questions about his intentions and potential targets moving forward.

TNA Rebellion April 11, 2026

  • TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Eddie Edwards
  • TNA International Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
  • TNA X Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
  • TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys vs. The System
  • TNA Knockouts Championship: Arianna Grace (c) vs. Lei Ying Lee
  • Nic Nemeth (with Bernie Kosar) vs. AJ Francis
  • Moose vs. Special Agent 0
  • Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah
  • Hardcore Country Match: The Elegance Brand vs. ODB, Mickie James and Taryn Terrell
  • EC3 returns
  • Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE (pre show)




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WrestleMania 42

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy