Danhausen Debuts With Chaos And Curses On SmackDown

Danhausen finally stepped into a WWE ring on the April 10 SmackDown and wasted no time making it unforgettable, even if the ending left a few questions hanging.

Matched up with Kit Wilson after an earlier backstage setup, the debut followed a familiar path at first before quickly spiralling into chaos in true Danhausen fashion.

Danhausen’s “curse” flips the script in chaotic SmackDown debut

Wilson looked sharp early, landing strikes and climbing the ropes for a potential elbow drop that could have sealed control. That’s when things took a turn.

Out of nowhere, Danhausen declared Wilson “cursed” and right on cue, pyro erupted behind him. The sudden blast threw Wilson off balance, sending him crashing awkwardly into the turnbuckle and completely shifting the momentum.

Danhausen didn’t hesitate, striking with a quick kick to the head and finishing things off with a rapid pinfall in under three minutes. The finish felt less like a comeback and more like a perfectly timed punchline.

After the bell, the chaos continued. The Miz tried to jump Danhausen at ringside, but the arena lights cut out before he could strike. When they came back on, Danhausen had disappeared, leaving Miz alone in the ring and adding another bizarre chapter to his rough run.