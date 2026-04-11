Drew McIntyre Unleashes Brutal Assault On Jacob Fatu Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu’s feud reached a new level of intensity on the April 10 episode of SmackDown, delivering a chaotic and brutal scene that made their next encounter feel inevitable.

The mayhem erupted just moments after Fatu scored a hard fought win over Tama Tonga, but any focus on the victory quickly faded as the aftermath spiraled out of control.

Fatu had just sealed the match with a double jump moonsault when McIntyre stormed in from behind, cutting off any chance of celebration. Fatu briefly tried to fight back, but McIntyre quickly took over, blasting him with a Claymore before sending him crashing to the outside.

What followed was a relentless assault. McIntyre hurled Fatu into the steel steps, smashed him with a chair, and dropped him onto the floor with a Future Shock DDT as the situation grew increasingly dangerous.

The most chilling moment came when McIntyre pulled out a set of long chain handcuffs and fastened Fatu to the ring post, doubling down on his recent claims of treating him like a criminal. From there, the attack became even more vicious, as McIntyre repeatedly drove Fatu into the post, wrapped the chain around it, and continued striking him while blood began to show.

Even when the handcuffs malfunctioned during the broadcast, McIntyre stayed on the offensive, making it clear his intent went far beyond theatrics. He escalated things further by lashing Fatu with a belt and delivering another Claymore inside the ring as officials scrambled to regain control.

With their Unsanctioned Match set for WrestleMania 42 on April 18, this latest confrontation served as a final warning. After weeks of escalating violence, both men appear ready to push past every limit when they finally collide, setting the stage for a match that promises absolute destruction.