Dani Luna Teases Next Move After TNA Exit

Dani Luna appears to be stepping into a new chapter following her departure from TNA.

After her final match aired on this week’s Impact, Luna released a video on social media hinting at what lies ahead. The footage shows her back home in the United Kingdom, where she opens up about the uncertainty surrounding her future and the emotions that come with it.

“If it doesn’t scare you, maybe it’s not worth doing,” she said, acknowledging the risk involved in her next move.

Luna continued with a determined tone, making it clear she is aiming higher moving forward. “And I know that you see it. I know that you do. But it’s not enough anymore,” she said. “We must walk through the fire to truly come out inevitable this time. And I would kick through the crust of the Earth to prove to you that I am one of the best in the world. But maybe, maybe I don’t have to.”

Her final appearance saw her come up short against Jada Stone, bringing an end to her run with the promotion. Reports surfaced shortly after TNA Sacrifice indicating that Luna had requested her release, though it was noted there were no issues between both sides.

Since arriving in 2023, Luna made a strong impression, particularly through her partnership with Jody Threat. The duo captured the Knockouts Tag Team Championships twice and earned recognition as Knockouts Tag Team of the Year in 2024.