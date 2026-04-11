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WWE Confirms Major Matches For Final SmackDown Before WrestleMania

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 11, 2026
WWE Confirms Major Matches For Final SmackDown Before WrestleMania

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania is starting to take shape, with WWE confirming two major additions for the April 17 show.

The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is set to return, taking place just one night before WrestleMania Saturday. Traditionally featuring talent not booked on the WrestleMania card, the match offers a chance for competitors to make a statement and walk away with the iconic trophy honoring the late Hall of Famer. Carmelo Hayes claimed victory in last year’s bout but will once again miss out on WrestleMania competition this year.

Also announced is an eight man tag team clash between the Wyatt Sicks and the MFTs, continuing their ongoing rivalry centered around Bray Wyatt’s lantern. The storyline recently saw Tama Tonga distance himself from Solo Sikoa’s fixation on the lantern, ultimately returning it to the Wyatt faction and escalating tensions further heading into next week.

WWE has also noted that the show will feature a mix of talent from both Raw and SmackDown, adding to the significance of the final stop before WrestleMania. The event is set to take place at the T Mobile Arena.

Matches confirmed for WWE SmackDown on April 17:

- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

- Wyatt Sicks vs MFTs in an eight man tag team match

- Appearances from Raw and SmackDown superstars




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