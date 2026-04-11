Pat McAfee Steals WWE Championship After SmackDown Chaos With Cody Rhodes And Randy Orton



Pat McAfee kept the spotlight firmly on himself during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown, delivering a fiery follow up to the reaction sparked by his comments the week prior.

Opening his segment, McAfee turned his attention to CM Punk, who had taken aim at him earlier in the week. Clearly irritated by being dubbed “Pat MAGAfee,” McAfee fired back by calling out Punk’s recent remarks about ticket prices, where Punk had urged WWE to make WrestleMania more accessible for families hoping to see him face Roman Reigns.

“When that TKO merch check comes through, which account does it go through? Does it go to the needy wrestling families that can’t afford WrestleMania tickets? Or….I have a sneaking suspicion that money from the TKO merch account goes right into the bank account titled ‘I’m sorry Saudi Arabia,” McAfee said.

The jab referenced Punk’s past criticisms of WWE’s Saudi Arabia partnership, as well as his later apology ahead of a previous bout with John Cena.

McAfee then pivoted to the topic of ticket pricing for WrestleMania 42, revealing he had spoken with event sponsor Ram to arrange a limited time discount. According to McAfee, tickets for WrestleMania Saturday would be reduced by 25 percent from Friday through the end of Monday’s Raw.

However, he took a blunt approach when addressing the second night of the event.

“WrestleMania Sunday night? A**. I wouldn’t recommend anybody spend money on that,” he added.

That comment brought out Cody Rhodes, who challenged McAfee’s attitude and reminded him that fans are paying customers, not “marks,” echoing a famous line from Paul Boesch. Rhodes told McAfee to leave, but the situation quickly escalated.

McAfee fired back by calling Rhodes a fake and a “cosplay champion.” As Rhodes attempted to walk away, Randy Orton appeared on the big screen, revealing he had attacked Jelly Roll backstage. Orton then dragged Jelly Roll out to the stage, creating a distraction that allowed McAfee and Orton to launch a two on one assault.

The segment closed with McAfee seizing the WWE Championship and standing tall.

Later in the show, McAfee was seen leaving the arena alongside Orton, championship in hand, but not before delivering one final message to fans.

“Hey IWC and wrestling fans, marks if you will…you’re welcome,” he said before driving off.