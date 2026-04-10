WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Now In Doubt

The potential showdown between Asuka and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 42 is now uncertain, despite earlier indications the match was in the works.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the bout had appeared on WWE’s internal lineup for WrestleMania, but was notably missing when the full card was officially revealed on ESPN earlier this week. With night two currently featuring six matches, a final call on whether to include the contest has yet to be made.

Meltzer explained that while the match had been quietly lined up, it was never formally announced. Asuka even delivered a taped promo on the April 6 episode of Raw to build anticipation, while SKY added fuel to speculation by posting an image of Allegiant Stadium. However, when WWE rolled out both nights of the lineup publicly, the match was absent. As of now, the situation remains fluid, with timing and overall match length reportedly playing a role in the decision. There is also talk internally that the match could instead be shifted to WWE Backlash on May 9, though nothing has been finalized.

Another factor complicating matters is the status of Nikki Bella. If she is unable to compete due to injury in the planned Women’s Tag Team Championship fatal four-way, The Kabuki Warriors could be added as replacements alongside Brie Bella. That scenario would remove Asuka from singles competition entirely.

Despite the uncertainty, both competitors have already contributed to the build. Asuka’s Raw promo and SKY’s social media tease suggested the match was firmly on track, making its current status all the more surprising.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium, while WWE Backlash is set to take place on May 9 at Amalie Arena.