TNA Tease Major Return Ahead Of Rebellion

TNA Wrestling is building intrigue ahead of Rebellion, with a new teaser hinting at the possible return of a former world champion.

On Friday, the company released a video showcasing ring gear and merchandise closely tied to EC3, paired with a message encouraging fans not to miss Rebellion this Saturday live on pay per view and TNA+. While no name was directly confirmed, the imagery strongly suggests EC3 could be on his way back.

The timing adds to the speculation. EC3 revealed earlier this year that he had wrapped up his four year run with the National Wrestling Alliance. During that stretch, he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and held it for just over a year before dropping the title in late August 2024.

EC3 is no stranger to TNA audiences. He previously enjoyed a successful run with the company, becoming a two time TNA World Champion before his exit in 2018 following the Feast or Fired storyline. He later signed with WWE, where he remained until 2020. If he does return, it would mark his first appearance in TNA since that departure.

Rebellion is set to take place on Saturday, April 11 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, with a stacked card already announced.

Mike Santana defends the TNA World Championship against Eddie Edwards.

Trey Miguel puts the TNA International Championship on the line against Mustafa Ali.

Leon Slater defends the X Division Championship against Cedric Alexander.

The Hardys defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against The System.

Arianna Grace defends the Knockouts Championship against Lei Ying Lee.

Nic Nemeth faces AJ Francis, with Bernie Kosar set to be in Nemeth’s corner.

Moose goes one on one with Special Agent 0.

Frankie Kazarian takes on Elijah.

The Elegance Brand battles ODB, Mickie James and Taryn Terrell in a Hardcore Country Match.

With mystery surrounding the teaser and a major event on the horizon, all eyes are now on whether EC3 will make his presence felt at Rebellion.