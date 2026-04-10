Charlotte Flair Credits WWE Unreal For Changing Fan Perception

Charlotte Flair has shared her thoughts on how WWE Unreal has helped reshape her relationship with the audience, offering a new level of connection beyond her on-screen persona.

During an appearance on Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle, Flair reflected on how the docuseries played a role in changing fan perception after nearly a decade portraying a villain. She pointed to the evolution of the wrestling industry, noting how the lines between character and real life have blurred compared to earlier eras.

“Every business needs to evolve and we’re here to sell conflict. The older generation, everyone lived in gimmick. Either you play the good guy or the bad guy. You weren’t traveling with the person you were in a feud with. Now, you can see me and whoever I’m wrestling at the gym the next day. We know it’s scripted. For me, Unreal did so much in terms of the fans being able to connect with the person and not just the character. I played my character so well that they believed that I was that bad guy for the last nine years. For me, it did wonders. Everything has to evolve. If you’re really good at your job, it shouldn’t be an issue.”

Flair’s comments highlight the growing importance of behind-the-scenes content in modern wrestling, where audiences are increasingly drawn to authenticity alongside storytelling. WWE Unreal appears to have provided that bridge, helping fans see a different side of her after years as one of the division’s top heels.

Outside of the docuseries impact, Flair remains firmly in the spotlight. She previously teamed with Alexa Bliss to capture the Women’s Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam, holding them for close to 100 days. Even after dropping the belts, the duo has remained in the title picture and continues to be positioned as major players.