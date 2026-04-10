Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Lands On Forbes Self Made Americans List

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has earned a spot on a major list celebrating some of the most successful self-made figures in America today.

According to Forbes, Johnson ranked number 70 on its list of the 250 greatest living self-made Americans. The list was released as part of the United States’ upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations, highlighting individuals who have built their success through their own efforts.

Johnson was placed alongside iconic names, landing between music legend Stevie Wonder and entrepreneur Norm Asbjornson. Forbes pointed to Johnson’s well known journey from financial struggle to global superstardom, including the origin of his “Seven Bucks” brand. The name comes from a difficult period in his life when, after being cut from the Canadian Football League, he was left with just seven dollars.

The list was compiled based on factors such as financial achievements, personal challenges, and long term impact. At the top of the rankings was media mogul Oprah Winfrey, while other notable names included LeBron James, Dolly Parton, Bill Clinton, and JD Vance.

Also featured was Shahid Khan, who ranked number 21. Khan, known to wrestling fans as an investor in AEW and father of Tony Khan, was highlighted for his journey from immigrating to the United States with just $500 to building a multi billion dollar empire.

Johnson continues to balance success across multiple industries. After last competing in WWE at WrestleMania 40, he remains involved behind the scenes as a member of the TKO board. Outside the ring, his acting career continues to thrive, including a recent Golden Globe nomination for his role in “The Smashing Machine.” He also has several major projects on the horizon, including returns to the Moana and Jumanji franchises, as well as a developing film collaboration with acclaimed director Martin Scorsese.