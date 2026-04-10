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AEW Star’s Contract Nearing Expiry This Summer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2026
AEW Star’s Contract Nearing Expiry This Summer


Lance Archer’s future with AEW is coming into focus as his current deal edges closer to its end date this year.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Archer’s contract is scheduled to run out in July, putting his long term status with the company in question as the summer approaches.

Archer’s most recent appearance under the AEW and ROH umbrella came during the March 28 ROH TV tapings in Jacksonville, marking his latest in ring outing for the promotion.

The powerhouse first arrived in AEW back on the March 11, 2020 episode of Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Debuting alongside Jake Roberts, Archer was quickly positioned as a dominant force and entered into a high profile storyline that saw him advance to the finals of a tournament to crown the inaugural TNT Champion. He ultimately faced Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing in that decisive match.

Beyond AEW, Archer has built an impressive resume internationally. He is a three time IWGP Tag Team Champion in NJPW alongside Davey Boy Smith Jr. as part of the Killer Elite Squad. He also claimed victory in the 2011 G1 Tag League with Minoru Suzuki and has held the IWGP United States Championship on two occasions.




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