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Rhea Ripley To Confront Jade Cargill Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Clash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2026
Rhea Ripley To Confront Jade Cargill Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Clash

WWE SmackDown is set to feature a major appearance from Rhea Ripley tonight as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues to heat up.

With just over a week to go until Night Two on April 19, Ripley is preparing to challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship. The tension between the two intensified on Monday Night Raw after Cargill launched a brutal assault on IYO SKY following a tag team match. Ripley had teamed with SKY to pick up a win over Michin and B-Fab, but the victory was short lived. Cargill struck after the bell, using a kendo stick to take out SKY while Ripley was restrained and forced to watch the attack unfold.

WWE acknowledged the moment, stating, “On Monday Night Raw, Jade Cargill viciously attacked IYO SKY, as Michin and B-Fab held back her close friend Rhea Ripley.”

The fallout from that incident is expected to take center stage tonight, with Ripley set to address the reigning champion ahead of their WrestleMania showdown.

Elsewhere on the show, SmackDown rolls into the SAP Center in San Jose, California with several key developments lined up. Pat McAfee is scheduled to speak after aligning himself with Randy Orton, and he has already teased a major surprise for the WWE Universe. Drew McIntyre will look to reveal what he claims is the truth about Jacob Fatu, while Sami Zayn seeks revenge against Trick Williams and Lil Yachty following recent events. In addition, Royce Keys is set to make his SmackDown debut.

SmackDown airs tonight at 8 ET on USA Network.




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