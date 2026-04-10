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Santino Marella And Indi Hartwell Suspended Indefinitely On TNA iMPACT!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2026
Santino Marella And Indi Hartwell Suspended Indefinitely On TNA iMPACT!

Chaos unfolded on TNA Impact as Santino Marella and Indi Hartwell were both removed from action following a heated confrontation that spiraled out of control.

The situation began earlier in the night when Marella clashed with his daughter Arianna Grace and her husband Stacks. What started as a verbal dispute quickly turned physical, with Marella striking Stacks. Grace attempted to intervene, but Indi Hartwell rushed in to back up Marella. The chaos escalated off screen, where Marella and Hartwell reportedly got the upper hand, leaving Grace and Stacks laid out. Marella also reclaimed the Cobra during the melee.

Later in the show, Daria Rae addressed the incident and handed down consequences. Acting on behalf of TNA’s Board of Directors, Rae announced that Marella had been suspended indefinitely for making physical contact with another member of the roster.

Hartwell attempted to argue the decision, but things only got worse. After putting her hands on Rae during the confrontation, she was immediately suspended as well.

The fallout leaves both Marella and Hartwell on the sidelines, with no timeline currently given for their return.




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