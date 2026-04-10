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GCW Show Cancelled As Berwyn Eagles Club Shuts Doors To Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2026
GCW Show Cancelled As Berwyn Eagles Club Shuts Doors To Wrestling

The Berwyn Eagles Club in Chicago is stepping away from hosting wrestling events following fallout from a controversial incident involving indie talent Krule.

The decision has already impacted upcoming shows, with GCW forced to cancel its June 20 event. Owner Brett Lauderdale confirmed the change came after local authorities and legal teams got involved, and a replacement venue has not yet been secured.

Lauderdale didn’t hold back when addressing the situation on X, pointing to what he described as a “fake stabbing” at a separate promotion’s show as the catalyst behind the shutdown.

“This was directly caused by an incident (the fake stabbing) that took place at another promotions event which has caused the town, lawyers and police to be involved. It’s truly a shame to see the Berwyn Eagles and 20 plus years of Chicago wrestling history come to an end like this,” he wrote.

The incident in question dates back to late March, when Krule was reportedly stabbed during a chaotic brawl at his merchandise table during the final Ruthless Pro event. While Krule later stated he was okay, the situation quickly drew scrutiny, with many questioning the legitimacy of what took place.

In a follow up reply, Lauderdale doubled down on his stance, claiming the situation was fabricated.

“It wasnt a stunt, it was a lie made up by the locker room and the promoters to justify a gang beatdown.”

The Berwyn Eagles Club will host one final wrestling show on April 24, promoted by AAW. The company reflected on its long history with the venue, noting it ran the first wrestling event there over two decades ago.

“There are thousands of memories within the walls of this venue and it has had such a powerful influence on what you see on tv today. We hope to have you all join us for a final one on 4 24. Everyone at AAW is saddened by this turn of events but we will deliver a last incredible show in Berwyn only as AAW can. Let’s have a great time together.”

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